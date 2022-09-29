By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 11:31

WATCH: Florida reporter defends putting condom on mic during Hurricane Ian broadcast. Image: @hardfactornews/Twitter

A VIDEO making the rounds on Thursday, September 29 showing a Florida reporter defending the use of a condom on her mic during ‘Hurricane Ian’ broadcast has gone viral.

The video titled “Florida reporter defends putting condom on mic during Hurricane Ian broadcast,” has been retweeted over 500 times and received over 3k likes on social media platform Twitter.

“A lot of people are asking what is on the microphone,” the reporter said.

“It is what you think it is.”

She adds: “It’s a condom!

“It protects the gear, we can’t get these mics wet.

“There’s a lot of wind, a lot of rain.

“We’ve got to do, what we’ve got to do!”

Holding the mic close to the camera, she adds: “And that is, put a condom on the microphone.”

People on Twitter commented on the video.

“It’s 2022. No one has taken the time to develop something specifically for this? 🤦‍♀️” one person said.

“You gotta do what you gotta do🤷🏻‍♀️” Emma Mondo said.

Another person said: “😂 😂 😂 Why not use cling film, why make it weird 😂”

“I came across this beauty and had the hardiest laughs I’ve had lately…” said another person.

As reported on Wednesday, September 28, Hurricane Ian was on the brink of becoming a monster Category 5 storm.

Hurricane Ian battered parts of western Florida and was being tipped to become a monster Category 5 storm.

It had already ben upgraded from category 3 to 4 and looked like it could turn into one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United States.

