By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 8:04
Russian commander of Uragan multiple-launch rocket launcher destroys over 100 Ukrainian targets
Credit: mil.ru
The Russian Defence Ministry shared the news of the Uragan commander allegedly destroying 100 Ukrainian targets, in a statement that read:
“The commander of the Uragan multiple-launch rocket launcher (MLRS) battery of the Central Military District has destroyed more than 100 enemy targets during a special military operation.”
“The Uragan multiple rocket launcher battery of the Central Military District has been carrying out a combat mission in the area of the special military operation since the first days.”
“Under the competent and skilful command of battery commander Grigory, the combat vehicles arrive at their starting positions, conduct deployment and deliver missile strikes with 220-mm rockets against positions of Ukrainian nationalists as well as mercenaries.”
“The Russian artillerymen are provided with corrective fire and target reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles.”
“At the present time, Grigory’s Uragan multiple rocket launcher battery continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation.”
The news follows reports that the amount of Russians that are reportedly dodging the draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is larger than the total invasion force sent to Ukraine in February 2022, as reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 29.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
