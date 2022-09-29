By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 8:04

Russian commander of Uragan multiple-launch rocket launcher destroys over 100 Ukrainian targets Credit: mil.ru

The Russian commander of the Uragan multiple-launch rocket launcher has reportedly destroyed over 100 Ukrainian targets since the beginning of the war, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

The Russian Defence Ministry shared the news of the Uragan commander allegedly destroying 100 Ukrainian targets, in a statement that read:

“The commander of the Uragan multiple-launch rocket launcher (MLRS) battery of the Central Military District has destroyed more than 100 enemy targets during a special military operation.”

“The Uragan multiple rocket launcher battery of the Central Military District has been carrying out a combat mission in the area of the special military operation since the first days.”

“Under the competent and skilful command of battery commander Grigory, the combat vehicles arrive at their starting positions, conduct deployment and deliver missile strikes with 220-mm rockets against positions of Ukrainian nationalists as well as mercenaries.”

“The Russian artillerymen are provided with corrective fire and target reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“At the present time, Grigory’s Uragan multiple rocket launcher battery continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation.”

The news follows reports that the amount of Russians that are reportedly dodging the draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is larger than the total invasion force sent to Ukraine in February 2022, as reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.