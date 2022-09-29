By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 7:14

Russian commander shot in Ust-Ilimsk comes out of medically induced coma Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Russian commander Aleksandr Eliseev, who was shot by Ruslan Zinin at a military enlistment office has reportedly come out of a medically induced coma, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

The news of the Russian commander shot in Ust-Ilimsk coming out of a medically induced coma was shared by Russian news agency Mash, who stated:

“Ust-Ilimsk military commissar Aleksandr Eliseyev, who was shot six times, has been brought out of a medically-induced coma, the regional governor said. This was announced by the governor of the region.”

“Yeliseyev was shot by 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin right during a mobilization briefing.”

The news follows Ruslan Zinin, the man responsible for shooting Aleksandr Eliseev, a Russian commander at a military enlistment office on Monday, September 26, in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, revealing his motive, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

It was reportedly related to the death of his friend in the SSO and the summons that came to his brother.

Investigators questioned Ruslan Zinin, who started the shooting at the Ust-Ilimsk military enlistment office.

According to Zinin, he decided to commit the act after his cousin, 21-year-old Vasily Gurov, received a summons.

However, Ruslan told law enforcement officials that in March 2022 his best friend, 19-year-old Daniel, was killed during a special operation.

On September 26, Zinin entered the military registration and enlistment office and went up to the assembly hall together with all the men who had been mobilised.

