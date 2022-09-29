Russian Embassy in Montenegro closes consular department ‘indefinitely’

By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 21:18

Image of Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro. Credit: Google maps - Mirko Mirko

The consular department of the Russian Embassy in Montenegro has been closed ‘indefinitely’.

As reported on the website of the Russian Embassy in the capital of Podgorica, Montenegro, all work by the consular department in the facility has been suspended ‘for an indefinite period’. Russian citizens in the Balkan state must now contact the Russian embassy in one of the neighbouring countries.

The message read: “Dear citizens of the Russian Federation. We are forced to inform you that due to the hostile actions of the Montenegrin authorities against the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Montenegro, the work of the consular department of the Embassy has been suspended since September 30, 2022, for an indefinite period”.

It concluded: “For consular services, you can contact the Embassies of the Russian Federation in neighbouring countries. Sincerely, Embassy of the Russian Federation in Montenegro”.

Over the past few months, Montenegro has declared several Russian diplomats in the Podgorica facility to be persona non grata. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry subsequently expelled two employees of the Montenegrin embassy from Moscow, as reported by gazeta.ru.

