By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 8:42

Russian politician Leonid Gozman flees Russia after being arrested twice Russian politician Leonid Gozman flees Russia after being arrested twice Credit: Facebook

Russian politician Leonid Gozman has announced he is leaving Russia following two consequent arrests, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

The news of Russian politician Leonid Gozman leaving Russia following his arrests was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Russian oppositionist Leonid Gozman decided to leave Russia after two arrests in a row, – his daughter announces.”

“He was detained in the criminal case of not notifying the Russian authorities about his Israeli citizenship.”

“Then he was sent under administrative arrest for a post where he compared Hitler with Stalin, and the SS with the NKVD.”

“Then they were detained once again for 15 days for a publication where the politician reflected on the fact that SMERSH and NKVD units are generally no better than the SS and the Gestapo.”

⚡️Russian oppositionist Leonid Gozman decided to leave Russia after two arrests in a row, – his daughter announces. He was detained in the criminal case of not notifying the Russian authorities about his Israeli citizenship. pic.twitter.com/dHRf475HYj — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 29, 2022

Then they were detained once again for 15 days for a publication where the politician reflected on the fact that SMERSH and NKVD units are generally no better than the SS and the Gestapo. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 29, 2022

Leonid Gozman shared the photos of his departure from Russia on his official Facebook, stating:

“Marina and I tonight at the airport. I’m flying now, she’s in a day.”

“Leonid Gozman was escorted from the door of the special reception centre to the passport control. Photo by Irina Vorobyeva.”

The news follows reports of Russian politician Leonid Gozman being placed under 15 days of administrative arrest by Moscow’s Tverskoy Court for comparing the USSR with Nazi Germany in 2013, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.