By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 16:29

Russian Railways subsidiary manager Pavel Pchelnikov found dead on balcony in Moscow. Image: @EsteparioTotal/Twitter

Pavel Pchelnikov, the head of PR-service of Russian Railways subsidiary Digital Logistics LLC, has been found dead on his balcony in Moscow, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

Russian news outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that 52-year-old Pchelnikov was found dead at 6:30 am on Wednesday, September 28 on the balcony of his flat on the Kolomenskaya embankment of the Russian capital of Moscow.

Initial reports suggest that Pchelnikov committed suicide after he was found with a gunshot wound.

The outlet said that the businessman was a graduate of the Russian government’s Financial University and had previously held the post of Director of Communications of Digital Logistics Ltd.

The death of the Russian Railways subsidiary manager comes after the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

On Thursday, September 1, the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, was found dead after allegedly falling from a ward on the 6th floor of a hospital in Moscow, where he was being treated.

Prior to that, top Russian businessman Yury Voronov, who had connections to Russian oil company Gazprom was found dead in a swimming pool near St Petersburg.

On July 5, the body of the 61-year-old was allegedly found in his cottage in the village of Morskie Terasy near the Gulf of Finland with a gunshot to the head.

