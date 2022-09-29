By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 10:27

Russia's Chechen leader offers Ukraine chance to surrender in Kherson region Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

Ramzan Kadyrov, Russia’s Chechen leader, has offered Ukraine the chance to surrender in the Kherson region, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

Russia’s Chechen leader offered Ukraine the chance to surrender in the Kherson region on his official Telegram channel, stating:

“Offensives are continuing in the Kherson direction. Khasmagomed Magomadov, commander of the North Regiment named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov of the Russian FSMF, together with his personnel, is actively suppressing enemy resistance in responsible territory.”

“First of all, a strategy is being worked out. At this stage, taking into account everything, down to the smallest detail, the soldiers proceed to the direct elimination of the enemy.”

“If all the conditions are met, the operation will be swift, precise and effective. In addition, it allows to reduce losses among the personnel to zero.”

“Our guys are approaching the mission as meticulously as possible.”

⠀

“Special attention should be paid to a high combat training of the Chechen law enforcers. This also plays a significant role when it comes to close combat.”

“As it is, the nationalists have two choices dictated by their commanders – either to retreat or to hold out to the bitter end.”

“But we have not yet abolished the third option – to surrender. It is for them to decide, but we are continuing our confident advance.”

The news follows Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reacting to being sanctioned by New Zealand on Tuesday, September 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.