29 September 2022

WATCH: Seal running the streets of Florida as Hurricane Ian causes chaos. Image: @IndeedsTopOpps/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating on social media on Thursday, September 29 reveal the chaos caused by Hurricane Ian, with reporters using condoms to keep their mics dry to a seal running along the streets of Florida.

“Seal on the street, a normal day in Florida,” one person noted, as the video got shared hundreds of times on Twitter.

Seal on the street. A normal day in Florida.pic.twitter.com/22bNwPojhJ — Daley Oladokun (@delestar1) September 29, 2022

The original video was posted by the Twitter account @IndeedsTopOpps and has amassed over 26k retweets and 186k likes.

“son wtf goin on in Florida???” the caption read.

son wtf goin on in florida??? pic.twitter.com/MMQ9qTiDjZ — Bunnies🎒 (@IndeedsTopOpp) September 28, 2022

One person commented: “Think we need to take climate change seriously before it’s to late ppl.”

Think we need to tak climate change seriously before it’s to late ppl https://t.co/IFiMctDJAv — Finallygother (@ballinacup69) September 29, 2022

While another joked: “Me, going for my first run in a few months.”

Me, going for my first run in a few months. https://t.co/Xu2RRn5nEN — Beemerang (@ThisBikerBoy) September 29, 2022

The viral video of the seal comes after a Florida reporter defended putting a condom on her microphone during a Hurricane Ian broadcast.

“A lot of people are asking what is on the microphone,” the reporter said.

“It is what you think it is.”

She adds: “It’s a condom!

“It protects the gear, we can’t get these mics wet.

“There’s a lot of wind, a lot of rain.

“We’ve got to do, what we’ve got to do!”

Holding the mic close to the camera, she adds: “And that is, put a condom on the microphone.”

As reported on Wednesday, September 28, Hurricane Ian was on the brink of becoming a monster Category 5 storm.

Hurricane Ian battered parts of western Florida and was being tipped to become a monster Category 5 storm.

It had already been upgraded from category 3 to 4 and looked like it could turn into one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United States.

Another viral video which has been making the rounds on social media was old footage of US President Joe Biden declaring “a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now”.

The footage, which shows Biden speaking to reporters in August 2021, has gone viral again.

He said: “Let me be clear if you’re in a state where hurricanes often strike, like Florida, the Gulf Coast, or into Texas, a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now.

“Everything is more complicated if you’re not vaccinated when a natural disaster hits.”

