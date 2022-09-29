Spain is one of the cheapest countries in Europe to get a driving licence

By Betty Henderson • 29 September 2022 • 17:30

Spanish learner drivers spend an average of eight per cent of their annual salaries to get their licence.

A new report released on September 29 has found that Spain is one of the cheapest countries in Europe for learner drivers.

The study found that Spaniards spend an average of €1,191 learning to drive. Only Polish, Portuguese and Maltese drivers pay less to get their licence. By percentage of yearly income, Spain remains a cheap country to learn to drive. At eight per cent of an average yearly income, Spain ranks as tenth cheapest in Europe.

The report crowned Malta as the cheapest country in Europe to learn how to drive, costing just five per cent of an annual income. The most expensive country is Sweden, costing more than thirteen per cent of an annual salary.

The report investigated the total cost of learning to drive, considering the costs of lessons, tests, provisional licences and full licence costs, assuming a driver passes the test on the first attempt.

Car insurance company, confused.com conducted the research to investigate learner driving trends in Europe. The full report as well as tips for passing driving tests the first time is available online from: confused.com