Spanish Foreign Ministry summon Iranian ambassador to condemn state violence in Iran

By Betty Henderson • 29 September 2022 • 19:21

Iranian demonstrators have been met with violence for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini.

Spain summoned the Iranian ambassador in Madrid on September 27 to condemn state violence in the country against demonstrators protesting the death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in Tehran under suspicious circumstances after being arrested by ‘morality police’ for not covering her hair. Protests that have followed in the country have seen women uncover their hair and cut off their hair to demand their right to body autonomy and freedom of expression. Up to 60 people have reportedly been killed during the crackdown on protestors.

The Spanish government also released a statement on September 27 in which it expressed ‘strong’ condemnation for the use of disproportionate force against peaceful demonstrators, particularly that against women calling it “repulsive”. The government also referred to the death of Amini in its statement saying the Iranian government must undertake an “independent investigation and to assign responsibility in a transparent, objective and complete manner”.

The European Union have also made a statement calling for the immediate end to violence against protestors and demanding Iranian authorities respect women’s human rights.