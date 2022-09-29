By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 19:12

Tattoo regret is similar to buyers remorse but can be solved. Image: IvanRiver/Shutterstock.com

Unwanted tattoos can be removed gradually over a series of sessions using a laser.

The energy from the laser breaks down the tattoo ink into tiny fragments, which are eventually absorbed into the bloodstream and safely passed out of the body.

The cost of removing a tattoo will depend on its size and the number of sessions needed.

Tattoo removal has some limitations. It is also a very slow process, 10 or more sessions may be needed to remove the tattoo and even then some tattoos cannot be removed completely.

If you decide to have a tattoo removed you’ll need to shave the area of the skin before the appointment. You’ll be given special goggles to protect your eyes. A local anaesthetic cream may be used to numb the skin.

A handheld device will be pressed on your skin to trigger a laser. Some people say this feels like an elastic band snapping against your skin.

The session will take about 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of your tattoo then hopefully the area will become lighter with each treatment. Afterwards, a gel is used to cool and soothe your skin, which might be covered with a dressing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.