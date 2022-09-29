By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 15:50

Ukraine's Energoatom deny claims of fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Credit: @energoatom_ua

Ukraine’s state owned enterprise Energoatom has denied the claims of a fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, that began circulating on Thursday, September 29.

Ukraine’s Energoatom denied the claims of a fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a statement that read:

“As of 15:40 on September 29, 2022, no fires and ignitions were recorded at Zaporizhzhia NPP power units.”

“False information about a fire at the second power unit of ZNPP is being spread in Telegram channels. We officially inform that this is not true. ”

“We assume that this false information appeared as a result of the following event.”

“The perimeter around Zaporizhzhya NPP is mined by the Russian military, who are at the station. There have already been six cases when these mines exploded due to wild boars, dogs, foxes.”

“Today, another explosion occurred on the perimeter – on the line supplying voltage to the nitrogen-oxygen station from power unit No. 6. ”

“As a result of the explosion, the line was damaged, due to a voltage surge, one of the voltage transformers at power unit No. 6 was short-circuited with a slight smoke.”

“For safety reasons, a fire brigade was called, but it did not have to be used, as it was not necessary.So, now the greatest danger is posed by the perimeter of the plant and the approaches and entrances to it mined by the Rashists.”

‘There is only one way to guarantee complete safety of ZNPP and its surroundings – by creating a security zone, de-occupation of the station and returning it under the control of the state of Ukraine.”

The news follows reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows the Russian government to prohibit cargo transportation to companies from “unfriendly countries”, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

