Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls a special meeting of the NSDC to ‘deal’ with Putin

By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 21:56

Image of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Credit: Ukraine Government

A special meeting of the NSDC has been called by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at which he claims he will know exactly how to ‘deal’ with Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video posted on his telegram channel today, Thursday, September 29, claimed that he knew exactly how to respond to Russia’s referendums. He has called a special meeting of the NSDC for tomorrow, Friday 30, in which they will discuss Putin’s actions.

“Russia will not get new territory of Ukraine”, stressed Zelenskyy. “Russia will join itself to the disaster it brought to the occupied territory of our country. The price of one person in Russia wanting to continue this war will be that the entire Russian society will be left without a normal economy, without a decent life and without respect for any human values”.

He continued: “It can still be stopped. But to stop it, we will have to stop the one person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your lives, Russian citizens. Tomorrow is another day of our struggle, another day on the road to victory”.

“Will it be special for us? This day will be another step that will bring us closer to security and peace. To the restoration of our territorial integrity. Because millions of Ukrainians are fighting and working for this”, the President added.

“Tomorrow, a special meeting of the NSDC will be held, which I have convened. There will be decisions.

We know how to respond to any Russian actions”, he concluded.

