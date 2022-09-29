By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 10:20

Voss Homes exclusive Villa de Vida in the Zurgena area

EXCLUSIVE TO VOSS HOMES ­ A pristine condition, recently decorated and larger than average, two bed, two bath Villa with H&C air con, garage, 8m x 4m swimming pool and great views on a fenced and gated garden of 701m2. Four minutes drive to popular restaurant/bar.



Seven minutes drive to La Alfoquia and Zurgena village. Ten mins to Arboleas, 12 mins drive to Huercal ­Overa town. Thirty mins drive to the coast at Mojacar, Vera and Garrucha. A double metal sliding gate leads onto the gravelled driveway with room for two cars plus there is a single garage with up and over and pedestrian door, electricity and water. There is also plenty of safe on road parking.

Walking around the garage on either side takes you to the rear main garden with swimming pool and a variety of plants and trees. Next to the pool is a shaded seating area and to the other side of the villa is a further gravelled garden which then leads back to the front of the house. Separating the garage from the villa is a private tiled terrace area with an attractive archway with bougainvillaea that looks over the pool.

The front door leads in to the spacious, light and airy living room with log burning fire, H&C aircon, two ceiling fans plus glazed double doors leading out to the pool area. To the right of the living room an archway takes you into the large fitted kitchen. Also from the living room is a passageway leading to the large bedrooms and bathrooms. The very large main bedroom has a ceiling fan, H&C air con plus glazed double doors leading out to the side garden and an ensuite shower room.

Next is the double guest bedroom also with H&C air con and ceiling fan and finally the separate family shower room. Voss Homes is a British family­run business with offices in the nearby thriving market town of HuercalOvera and village of La Alfoquia. We specialise in selling properties around Huercal­Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno.

Ref. VH2011

€161,990

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.