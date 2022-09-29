By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 9:32

WATCH: Russian military enlistment officer climbs through apartment window to find conscripts Credit: Twitter @officejjsmart

Footage of Russian military enlistment officer climbing through an apartment window in an attempt to find conscripts in Vladivostok, Russia, was shared online on Thursday, September 29.

The video footage of the Russian military enlistment officer searching for conscripts was shared on Titter by journalist Jason Jay Smart, who wrote:

“😂 In Vladivostok, 🇷🇺 an employee of the military registration office climbed into an apartment building via a window (see top right in the video) to open the front door for his colleagues, so they could hunt together for conscripts.”

“However, it appears they found no conscripts.”

“In the past few days, Vladivostok’s Military Recruitment Office was twice attacked by Molotov Cocktails.”

The news follows reports that Russians on the military register are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military commissariat, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that, according to Federal Law 31 “On mobilisation training and mobilisation in the Russian Federation”, citizens who are on the military register are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without permission from the military commissariat (Article 21),” stated the Chairman of Russia’s State Duma.

In addition, Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

