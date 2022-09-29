Former world boxing champion Nikolai Valuev drafted into the Russian Army

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 13:38

FORMER Russian world boxing champion and State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev revealed that he has received a summons as part of Russia’s partial draft into the Russian Army.

Russian Nikolai Valuev, who was World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion from 2005-2007 and in 2009, is set to be drafted into the Russian Army after receiving his summons.

“In my opinion, everyone has received a summons, I also received a summons. Will I go? Of course, I will go to the enlistment office now,” he said on Thursday, September 29.

“My colleagues are good, they were registered for military service in the State Duma and received summons here, but I have to go home. I received the summons right before my trip to Donbas, and I was not at home.”

He added: “Next week I will definitely go and report to the enlistment office,” Russian news outlet Izvestia reported quoting the 49-year-old.

Valuyev competed in the heavyweight category during his sporting career.

Valuev was also the interim WBA world heavyweight champion (2008-2009), Pan-Asian Boxing Association heavyweight champion (2000), Russian professional heavyweight champion (1999).

On Wednesday, September 28, former Russian national and Everton footballer Diniyar Bilyaletdinov was also drafted.

Russian news agency Baza said at the time: “Former Russian national team player Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has been drafted into the army. He has never served (or rather, as his father says, “served in sports”) and is now 37 years old.”

