Agricultural exhibition in El Ejido showing the ‘towns of colonisation’ opens to the public

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 21:20

A memorial exhibition will commemorate Almería’s iconic ‘towns of colonisation’, 50 years on in El Ejido. The exhibition considers the planned towns and their legacies for society in Almería. The council held an opening ceremony for the exhibition on September 28 that was attended by local mayor, Francisco Góngora, and the head of a local architectural college, Luis Cano Rodríguez.

Eight towns in the Campo de Dalías were constructed to ‘colonise’ the fields and develop agricultural capacities in the region. The towns have since become known at the ‘towns of colonisation’. Visitors can view the settlements which are now protected from further development.

The exhibition is being held in the El Patio de Luces room of El Ejido’s Town Hall building and focuses on the architectural style of the buildings and the influence that they have had on architecture in the region as well as the socioeconomic development of El Ejido and other regional towns.

The exhibition has been curated by Miguel Centellas Soler, architect and professor at the Cartagena School of Architecture and researcher of the planned towns for the last 30 years.