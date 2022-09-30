An exhilarating murder mystery event is coming to Almería in time for Halloween

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 14:48

Kick off Halloween season with a murder mystery party

Get into the spirit of Halloween with a murder mystery event in Almeria province! A local events company is holding a Halloween Murder Mystery party on October 24.

The event is set in the atmospheric mountain town of Lubrín, near to El Pilar at Albar Casona Granada and will be held from midday on October 24.

An unexpected family gathering called by ‘Grandad’ will descend into chaos as it is discovered a murder has taken place in a family “with more secrets than a room full of British politicians!”

Guests will enjoy an exciting afternoon with a script that has “intrigue, laugh, fun and surprises” for all! There will also be a series of challenges for guests to get stuck into.

Guests can choose their level of involvement before the event, organisers will write parts accordingly. During the party, guests can also enjoy a Halloween meal provided by the bar, for an additional cost.

The murder mystery party is the ideal way to kick off a week of spooky fun in Almería. Guests can buy tickets and more information at: https://www.laughinggoat.net/tickets/p/halloween-murder-mystery-party-near-lubrin-october-24