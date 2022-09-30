At least 12 people injured after explosion in Girona’s Casa de Cultura building

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 21:58

Image of the Casa de Cultura in Girona. Credit: Google maps - Maria Cecilia Escalona

An explosion in Girona’s Casa de Cultura building has left at least 12 people injured.

At least a dozen people have been injured after an explosion occurred explosion this afternoon, Friday, September 30, in Girona’s Casa de Cultura building. Sources from the Generalitat Fire Brigade informed Europa Press that the incident happened at around 7:45pm.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, and no official confirmation has been given about the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the victims, or indeed the exact number of people hurt in the blast.

Multiple emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, including six fire crews from Girona, along with units from the Mossos d’Esquadra and ambulances from the Emergency Medical System (SEM).

Initial reports seem to indicate that the deflagration occurred while experiments were being carried out as part of the Night of Research, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.