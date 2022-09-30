Big Eyes Coin exceeds 3 million dollars in stage 2 pre sale! Will the meme coin join BNB and Cardano in the top 10?

By EWN • 30 September 2022 • 9:36

Big Eyes is the new meme coin on the scene and if its Stage 2 pre-sale is anything to go by, it has the potential to reach the summit of cryptocurrency alongside top 10 coins like BNB and Cardano.

Meme coins started as a massive joke in the crypto space. When Dogecoin was created in 2013, no one took cryptocurrency seriously. It was just a funny-looking coin with a Shiba Inu dog on it.

This was until self-proclaimed billionaire, Elon Musk, decided to tweet about Dogecoin in 2019. Fast forward three years later and DOGE is now ranked in the top 10 on coinmarket.

Not to mention, another meme coin in Shiba Inu which is slightly lower down the pecking order at number 14.

Therefore, if other meme currencies can become extremely popular and lucrative, why can’t the Big Eyes coin do the same?

There is stiff competition for the Big Eyes coin though, and coins such as BNB and Cardano are near the top for a reason.

Make a big investment with BNB

BNB is the currency used for crypto powerhouse Binance. Binance exchange is widely recognized as the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and its coin is not doing terribly.

At the time of writing, BNB is worth $272.73 per coin and it’s experiencing an upward trend.

Apart from the coin’s financial potential, it is accepted as a form of payment in a range of industries like travel, entertainment, and other online services. Established websites such as Crypto.com, Travala.com, and Storm all accept BNB.

When BNB first burst onto the scene, it was based on Ethereum’s network. However, the coin is now the native currency of its own blockchain, the Binance chain

Want positive changes? Pick Cardano

Cardano is currently ranked at number 8 on coinmarket and has an impressive market cap of $14,638,514,271.

The Cardano gods have a clear purpose with their currency, to create an efficient technology platform and make a positive impact on the crypto economy.

When you invest in Cardano you automatically get a stake in the Cardano network. This then allows users to enter a stake pool and win a large array of rewards.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, Cardano’s technology is based on scientific research. Thus, they possess a blockchain platform that is incredibly robust and able to fully support a variety of systems and global applications.

The Big Eyes Coin is worth the hype

The Big Eyes coin is here to offer something completely different to the crypto universe.

This is evident from its Stage 2 or Leap phase which already has over 3 million dollars in investments. But why are crypto investors so intrigued?

For a start, the Big Eyes coin is beginning donations to charity. According to the Big Eyes website, 5% of their total supply will be kept in a wallet and then donated to ocean-saving charities. Hence, with every investment users are making a positive difference to the environment.

In pure meme coin fashion, Big Eyes have also released NFT snippets, so its investors can further immerse themselves in the cryptocurrency.

Investors even have the opportunity to go one step further by accessing the live merch shop and purchasing a range of cute and colourful items.

Final Thoughts

Cryptocurrencies like BNB and Cardano will always float around the top of the market, due to their advanced blockchain technology and multi-faceted platforms.

Nevertheless, the Big Eyes coin epitomizes the fun and interactive element of crypto that is not promoted enough throughout the industry.

With crypto’s volatility not ceasing any time soon, investing in various currencies is not just about making a healthy return down the line. So Big Eyes’ community-based approach could allow it to become the future of the crypto market.

For further information about Big Eyes coin, check out the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored