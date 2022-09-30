Big Eyes Coin to become one of the top cryptocurrencies like the Sandbox and Tron

By EWN • 30 September 2022 • 9:36

The rising popularity of the cryptocurrency world has provided individuals with more means of making additional investments and side incomes. Many emerging crypto projects are focusing more on the empowerment of their communities and putting control of the future of finance and cryptocurrencies in the hands of the community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Cat Community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme currency that’s developed based on a cute cat with big eyes. The crypto’s realisation that cute can be a billion-dollar industry has helped it to hatch a plan to cash in and save the fish of the oceans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims for its platform to be owned by the community as 90% will be available at launch. The platform aims to be a tax-free with low transaction fees platform. The Big Eyes Coin currency will also be a charity currency, it will develop a visible charity wallet and hold 5% of the Token for saving the oceans. The remaining 5% Token will be held in a marketing wallet to keep Big Eyes Coin (BIG) top of mind and cuteness growing in the world. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform intends to also create an NFT collection to help promote its token and community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to be all about fast growth as the crypto believes that time is short.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven platform, hence the decision to create a community named CATS. The platform desires for the community to have the traits of a cat such as being playful, hard to kill, active and with a reason, sociable, and many more. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will develop NFTs that will be an immense part of their growth engine creating awareness, and fetching new cats and value to the coin. The CAT community is where Big Eyes Coin (BIG) real strength lies. The bigger the activity, the more engaged and greater the momentum. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community will be granted regular giveaways in tokens, rewards, and NFTs. Additionally, the community will always get to hear any platform news. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends for its cat community to start witnessing plans to action from its presale stage forward, and not a roadmap of discovery.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse where players can create, monetize, and participate in blockchain-based Play-To-Earn gaming experiences. It is developed based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. Users on the Sandbox network can create custom 3D NFTs that can be used across the ecosystem, developers can sell these NFTs in the Sandbox environment. The native SAND token can be used to buy and sell NFTs and other in-game items. Also, SAND Token can be used to vote on the future of the platform.

The Sandbox’s (SAND) widespread usage has propelled it to become one of the top Metaverse cryptocurrencies in 2022. The platform’s environment has evolved into more than the gaming metaverse that it was developed for. The Sandbox (SAND) commodity was recently purchased by HSBC, one of the world’s leading banks, and this has boosted more investors’ interest in the Sandbox Metaverse. The Sandbox (SAND) is currently trading at $1.05 due to the cryptocurrency dip, which is absolutely the best time to invest.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) was created in 2017 with the goal to reshape the entertainment industry by providing full ownership rights to digital content creators and developers. The inequality in the world of entertainment has in recent times been on the uprising with the incidents on TikTok and Youtube further highlighting the issues faced by content creators. Tron (TRX) developed an apt solution to give creators the opportunity of being directly rewarded with tokens. Tron (TRX) plan’s to publish content using blockchain thereby bypassing the middlemen of the information and entertainment industry like Google, YouTube, Spotify, and so on. This will place the content right in the creator’s hand completely.

Tron (TRX) has a notable transaction speed that makes it stand out among its mates and also puts it in the same category as major payment processors. When this transaction speed is combined with its zero transaction fee charges, it makes Tron (TRX) every investor’s dream in the crypto world.

Sponsored