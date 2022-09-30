By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 11:13

BREAKING NEWS: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia contracts Covid Credit: Alexey Borodin/Shutterstock.com

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Russia has contracted Covid, as reported by the Russian Orthodox Church on Friday, September 30.

The Russian Orthodox Church shared the news of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Russia contracting Covid, in a statement that read:

“Patriarch Kirill’s meetings and visits scheduled for the coming days have been cancelled due to covid disease.”

“All scheduled meetings and visits of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill are cancelled for the coming days due to the covidosis, which is proceeding with pronounced symptoms, and the need for bed rest and isolation,” V.R. Legoyda, chairman of the Synodal Department for Church and Public Relations and the Media, acting head of the Press Service of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, said on September 30, 2022.”

“His Holiness’ press secretary added that the condition of the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church is satisfactory.”

The news comes after Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia offered his condolences to King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as reported on Friday, September 9.

Speaking on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia stated:

“Your deceased mother was the longest-serving monarch in the Kingdom’s history. Her rule was an epoch when the country’s governmental, economic, social and other spheres developed dynamically.”

“Over the period, Her Majesty remained a symbol of stability, continuity and sustainability of ages-long historical traditions both for her homeland and for the entire European continent.”

“Political leaders and the heads of global powers treated her with great respect. I cherish the warmest memories of her visit to Russia in 1994.”