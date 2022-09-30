By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 14:40

BREAKING NEWS: Putin calls on Ukraine to stop war "it unleashed in 2014"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war, as reported on Friday, September 30.

Russian President Putin called on Ukraine to stop the war at a ceremonial address on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia at the Kremlin.

“People have made their choice. A clear choice. Today we are signing a treaty on the accession of four new constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Because this is the will of millions of people”, he stated.

“We call on Kyiv to immediately cease the fire and the war it unleashed back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table.”

“We are ready for that. But the choice of the people of these areas has been made. Russia will not betray it”, stated Putin.

“The West advocates a rules-based order. Where did they come from? Who came up with these rules in the first place? It’s all deception, double or triple standards. They are designed for fools. Russia will not live by such rules,” added Putin.

The news comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke with students and lectures from Harvard University, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

