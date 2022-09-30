BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 23 dead as Russia sinks to new low attacking a humanitarian convoy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 10:10
Humanitarian Convoy - IMage Twitter @FedorovMykhailo
Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram: “The enemy launched a rocket attack on a civilian humanitarian convoy on the way out of Zaporizhzhia.
“People were in line to leave for the temporarily occupied territory, to pick up their relatives, to deliver aid.”
russia carried out a massive missile attack on civilian vehicles at the check point in the Zaporizhia region. 23 civilians were killed, and over 28 were injured, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported. pic.twitter.com/cG7G0tpIzB
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 30, 2022
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, has said that a total of 16 missiles were launched by Russian forces into the area where the civilian convoy was struck. A message via Telegram said: “According to preliminary information, 16 missiles were launched using the S-300 missile system. Twenty-three dead and 28 wounded.
“Four missile strikes were launched in the area of the auto market, as well as at the point of concentration of vehicles and citizens for departure/entry to/from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. There was a column of vehicles with civilians on their way to the temporarily occupied territory to pick up their relatives.”
Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol said that it was impossible to count the number of the dead with the area said to be littered with bodies.
23 killed and 28 injured from Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia region. Russia is a terrorist state, which doesn’t value human life and disregard any internationally recognized rules of wartime. pic.twitter.com/BNYQXtWlwq
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) September 30, 2022
Reports on social media and by some major news sites say that a rok this morning Friday, September 30 was aimed at a convoy of people trying to leave the Russian-held territory, Zaporizhzhia.
Dozens are said to have died and many more were injured as the convoy made its way out of the area.
Russia announced that it had annexed the region along with three others following sham referendums, with many fearing not only rule by the Kremlin but also that they will be press-ganged into fighting for Putin’s army.
Although the referendums were ruled illegitimate Putin is pushing ahead with celebrations in Moscow today, where he will announce that the regions have now been liberated. What he is hoping is that will give the “special operation” legitimacy and will once again make him strong in the eyes of the Russian public.
More reports to follow as and when updates are available
Share this story
