BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 23 dead as Russia sinks to new low attacking a humanitarian convoy

10:10 (September 30). At least 23 civilians have been killed and more than 28 injured in the Russian rocket attack on a humanitarian convoy according to Ukrainian authorities.

Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram: “The enemy launched a rocket attack on a civilian humanitarian convoy on the way out of Zaporizhzhia.

“People were in line to leave for the temporarily occupied territory, to pick up their relatives, to deliver aid.”

russia carried out a massive missile attack on civilian vehicles at the check point in the Zaporizhia region. 23 civilians were killed, and over 28 were injured, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported. pic.twitter.com/cG7G0tpIzB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 30, 2022

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, has said that a total of 16 missiles were launched by Russian forces into the area where the civilian convoy was struck. A message via Telegram said: “According to preliminary information, 16 missiles were launched using the S-300 missile system. Twenty-three dead and 28 wounded.

“Four missile strikes were launched in the area of the auto market, as well as at the point of concentration of vehicles and citizens for departure/entry to/from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. There was a column of vehicles with civilians on their way to the temporarily occupied territory to pick up their relatives.”

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol said that it was impossible to count the number of the dead with the area said to be littered with bodies.

23 killed and 28 injured from Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia region. Russia is a terrorist state, which doesn’t value human life and disregard any internationally recognized rules of wartime. pic.twitter.com/BNYQXtWlwq — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) September 30, 2022

09:47 (September 30). Russian forces have sunk to a new low after reports that a humanitarian convoy was attacked with rockets.