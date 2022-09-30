BREAKING NEWS: Russian ships accused of explosions that caused the Nord Stream gas leaks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 13:55

Russian ships sighted near the Nord Stream pipe gas leaks have been accused of creating the explosions that have led to the rupturing of the pipeline.

A report by news site RND on Friday, September 30 says that on Monday a sharp drop in pressure was detected in one of the two tubes of Nord Stream 2. That was followed sometime later by a drop in the pressure in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Swedish and Danish seismologists noted strong underwater explosions at this time, which the EU and governments across Europe have said were used to rupture the pipelines. That has led to millions of cubic metres of gas escaping into the atmosphere and being lost to countries relying on the supply.

Experts say that it is highly unlikely the rupture was caused by an accident but more likely sabotage, with the fingers pointing towards a state actor.

Sources report seeing Russian warships in the area prior to the explosions and while it is difficult to assess whether they were involved, it would seem the most likely cause. Russian submarines had also been seen in the area around the time of the explosions.

According to a Danish military official spoken to by CNN, Russian vessels routinely move through these waters so their presence does not prove that they are also responsible. He continued saying that their activity in the area had increased in recent years, with vessels often testing the country’s water and air space.

The Kremlin has questioned why they would sabotage the pipeline costing them hundreds of millions in revenue, but experts say they do have the capability to damage the lines. They go further saying that although revenue will be lost, destroying Europe would be more important.

Russia has also said it was unable to maintain the pipelines due to sanctions, and this could well be a way of getting Europe to allow much-needed repairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov The damage is also a big problem for Russia. Both strands of Nord Stream 2 are filled with gas. “This gas costs a lot of money, and now it’s escaping into the air.”

Despite the denials, Russian ships were in the area prior to the explosions raising questions about whether they are responsible for the gas leaks that are some 80 metres below water.

