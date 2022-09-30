BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine is applying to NATO on accelerated basis Close
BREAKING: Suspected active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus in Austin, Texas

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 21:39

Suspected active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus in Austin, Texas

There are reports of a suspected active shooter on the grounds of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Austin, Texas.

 

A suspected active shooter has been reported on or near the grounds of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital.  It is unclear at this moment if there are any injuries but the authorities have said it is a critical incident.

No patients have been located, treated, or transported, according to ATCEMS but the scene is reported to be active. Five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response resources were deployed to the location on Research Boulevard service road at around 12:34pm they confirmed.

A spokesperson for Austin Police Department said it responded to a call of shots being fired at the hospital facility. The building has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, as reported by fox7austin.com.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

