BREAKING: Suspected active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus in Austin, Texas

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 21:39

Suspected active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus in Austin, Texas

There are reports of a suspected active shooter on the grounds of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Austin, Texas.

A suspected active shooter has been reported on or near the grounds of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital. It is unclear at this moment if there are any injuries but the authorities have said it is a critical incident.

Critical Incident 11113 RESEARCH BLVD SVRD NB (12:32) 5-ambulances, 5-Commnaders, & multiple single-unit response resources responding to possible critical incident. Avoid the area & seek alternate routes to allow responders to work the incident. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/Mv93gzTSE1 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 30, 2022

***MEDIA*** New staging location: Parking lot at 4701 Seton Center Pkwy. Do not cross the police tape. See pin drop in picture for exact location. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uRkUDQgiu6 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 30, 2022

No patients have been located, treated, or transported, according to ATCEMS but the scene is reported to be active. Five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response resources were deployed to the location on Research Boulevard service road at around 12:34pm they confirmed.

A spokesperson for Austin Police Department said it responded to a call of shots being fired at the hospital facility. The building has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, as reported by fox7austin.com.

This is viewer-submitted video of the area around Ascension Seton Northwest after Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police responded to a shots fired call at the hospital. Details here: https://t.co/4WhTkZ5pLr

(Video courtesy: Rudy McComb III) pic.twitter.com/4QQWs6XtHa — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) September 30, 2022

BREAKING: There are reports of shots fired near an Austin hospital. Authorities say a critical incident is taking place near or at the campus of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital. It's unclear if there are any injuries. Updates on WOAI: https://t.co/0nKbPAonx1 pic.twitter.com/mYuTgUpLsW — 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) September 30, 2022

#BREAKING There are reports of an active shooter in Texas at an Austin hospital. Authorities say a critical incident is taking place on the campus of Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital. It's unclear if there are any injuries. — KFBK News Radio (@kfbk) September 30, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

