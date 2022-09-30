By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 11:05

Canada urges Canadian citizens to leave Russia "while commercial means are still available" Credit: Creative Commons

The Government of Canada has urged Canadian citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible, as the Ukraine war escalates, as reported on Friday, September 30.

Canada urged Canadian citizens to leave Russia in a statement that read:

“Russia – AVOID ALL TRAVEL”

“Avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine, including partial military mobilization, restrictions on financial transactions and increasingly limited flight options.”

“If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available. If you remain in Russia, maintain a low profile. Canadians holding Russian citizenship may be subject to call-up for mandatory military service.”

The news comes shortly after the US Embassy in Moscow, Russia, issued a security alert for US citizens that read:

“Security Alert for U.S. Citizens in Russia U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia (September 27, 2022) ”

“Event: On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine.”

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service. ”

“Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice. Overland routes by car and bus are still open.”

“If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible. The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.”

“U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.”

“The Department of State provides information on commercial travel on the Information for U.S. Citizens in Russia – Travel Options Out of Russia page on travel.state.gov. ”

“This site also provides information on requirements for entering neighboring countries, procedures for travel on expired U.S. passports in some circumstances, and visa requirements for families with American and Russian citizen family members.”

“We remind U.S. citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia.”

“Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events. Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations.”

On Tuesday, September 27, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised all of its citizens to urgently leave the territory of Russia.

They were urged to use all possible means of movement in connection with the current complicated travel situation in the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.