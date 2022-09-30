By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 13:01

COVID-19 Certificate: Image: Carolina Jaramillo/Shutterstock.com

Another Doctor has been accused of issuing false health and COVID-19 certificates, this time in Saxony, Germany.

Prosecutors in Dresden said today that they are investigating a doctor based in Saxony on suspicion of having issued numerous false health certificates according to news site RND on Friday, September 30.

The police in Dresden issued a statement saying that the doctor is accused of selling so-called courtesy certificates since the start of the pandemic.

Among the charges is that she provided health certificates showing that individuals could not use a mask during the lockdowns as it would affect their health adversely. The doctor went further to certify that these individuals could not be vaccinated under any circumstances and that only COVID-19 saliva could be administered.

She is said to have earned more than €60,000 from the scam.

It is understood that she sold the certificates for €25 each and that she travelled around the country issuing these to people willing to pay for them. She is said to have collaborated with naturopaths and even funeral homes in finding “customers”.

The organisations are said to have shared in the profits in return for finding customers and for the use of their premises, with investigators finding evidence of at least 317 false certificates in a search of her premises.

Police are also investigating those who acquired the certificates including four from the Saxony police force.

The case is not dissimilar to that in Madrid where an orderly and a nurse were found guilty of selling COVID-19 certificates, including to high profile figures.

The details of the Doctor accused of issuing false health and COVID-19 certificates have not been made public pending further investigations.

