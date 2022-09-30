Early reports of ‘substantial loss of life’ from Hurricane Ian suggested President Biden

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 3:47

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

US President Joe Biden hinted at early reports of a ‘substantial loss of life’ in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Speaking after being briefed about the impact of Hurricane Ian at the FEMA headquarters on Thursday, September 29, US president Joe Biden suggested: “This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history”.

“The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be a substantial loss of life”, he continued. A request from Florida governor Ron DeSantis for government support had been approved Mr Biden added. He revealed that he had been in regular contact with DeSantis to receive updates.

I’m delivering remarks following a briefing on impacts from Hurricane Ian and ongoing Federal response efforts. https://t.co/eDUV0N39W8 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday 28 and left a trail of destruction in its wake. As a result, additional federal help will be offered to nine of the state’s counties that were hit the hardest the President assured, as reported by aol.com.

“I’ve also spoken with mayors across the state, both Republican and Democrat, and I’ve told them the same thing: We are here, whatever you need. I indicated to call me directly at the White House; they know how to do that. We’re going to do everything we can to provide whatever they need”.

“We’ve dispatched over 1,000 FEMA personnel and pre-positioned major federal capacities and capabilities and supplies”, detailed the President.

We're continuing to take swift action to help the families of Florida. Overnight, I made a major disaster declaration to expedite Federal aid to supplement recovery efforts. I want the people of Florida to know that we will be here at every step of the way. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 29, 2022

Ron DeSantis activated individual assistance for Floridians who need recovery aid. He advised residents not to rush as FEMA had crews working to clear the roads and restore power. Members of the public were warned to avoid downed power lines, to watch out for floodwater and fallen trees, and not to drive in standing water.

Thousands of Floridians will need help rebuilding from #HurricaneIan. To contribute to the Florida Disaster to help those in need, visit https://t.co/aTFskrOPSU or text DISASTER to 20222. pic.twitter.com/LAFMVMidwX — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 28, 2022

___________________________________________________________

