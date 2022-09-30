Environmental group Verdemar denounces the arrival of another nuclear sub in Gibraltar

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 0:50

Image of USS Alaska arriving previously in Gibraltar. Credit: US Navy

The arrival in Gibraltar of the USS Florida nuclear submarine has been denounced by the environmental group Verdemar.

Antonio Muñoz, the spokesman for the environmental group Verdemar denounced this Wednesday, September 28, the arrival in Gibraltar of a US Navy nuclear-powered submarine. The USS Florida docked at the Peñon naval base at around 4:30pm. Muñoz lamented the presence of this type of vessel in the Bay of Algeciras.

The nuclear sub previously visited the Rock in December 2019, making a stay of six days without an official reason being given for its presence. Environmentalists criticised that the reasons for the visit of this submarine were not explained at the time. “It is not the first time that damaged submarines have docked at the Gibraltar military base”, pointed out Muñoz.

Mr Muñoz highlighted that the military port of Gibraltar: “is becoming an ‘X’ port, where they take submarines to be repaired”. He warned that: “This type of work on nuclear submarines in Gibraltar puts the population of the Campo de Gibraltar and the Strait in danger and at risk”.

Verdemar has requested that: “Gibraltar be free once and for all of the nuclear-powered devices and other ships that are authentic floating bombs. Spain must make this easement clear in the negotiations of the treaty on the relationship of Gibraltar in Europe”, as reported by europasur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.