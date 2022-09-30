Farming focus at El Ejido’s celebration of World Tourism Day

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 20:58

El Ejido’s castle was the focus of its activities for World Tourism Day

El Ejido celebrated World Tourism Day in style on September 27. A unique programme of events was scheduled to coincide with the international day for tourism and its 2022 theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

Events were designed to get local people thinking about how tourism can operate in harmony to local agriculture and the environment, under a framework of sustainable development.

Local authorities held a meeting for local businesspeople in the agricultural and tourism industries at Castillo de Guardias Viejas, taking advantage of the historical and cultural heritage of the surroundings. Members of the council were present, including the mayor of the town and Council Representative for Tourism.

A special culinary event was then held at the site by Michelin starred chef, José Álvarez from local La Costa Restaurant. Álvarez ‘showcooked’ a meal using locally sourced ingredients to demonstrate the culinary attractions of the region for tourists.

El Ejido’s Mayor also announced an investment in tourism of €3.8 million for the next two years with a tourism sustainability plan. The plan includes the construction of a new museum to show the agricultural history of the town.