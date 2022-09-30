Fire breaks out in second reactor building of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 2:09

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Credit: Google maps - Виктор Пятов

An alleged landmine explosion has started a fire in the building that houses the second reactor of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

A fire has reportedly broken out this evening, Thursday, September 29, in the building housing the second reactor of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The Ukrainian authorities said the blaze was triggered by a Russian landmine that exploded due to the constant vibrations caused by Russian missile attacks in the vicinity.

#Breaking: Update – Reports that the fire at the second reactor building of the #Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been caused by a mine, triggered by a launch from the vibrations of the missles/rockets, that #Russia{n troops are launching in the region towards targets of #Ukraine. — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 29, 2022

Regular missile strikes in the immediate area surrounding the NPP have raised continual concerns over a nuclear disaster at the power plant in southeastern Ukraine. It is under the control of Russian forces but staffed by its original Ukrainian employees. There has been no word yet as to whether the fire poses any potential risk.

A recent visit was made to the facility by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), headed by its director general Rafael Grossi. He had already commented on Thursday about his ‘deep concern’ over the repeated occurrence of landmine explosions near the Zaporizhzhia plant. Earlier on Thursday, the IAEA revealed that there have already been five landmine explosions this week.

Сегодня присутствующие на #Запорожской АЭС в #Украине эксперты МАГАТЭ были проинформированы о еще 2 взрывах мин за пределами ограждения станции, в результате общее количество взрывов на этой неделе достигло 5. Серьезных повреждений нет, однако будет проведено расследования. — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 29, 2022

Further equipment deliveries are being organised this week the IAEA said in a statement, as part of its efforts to help ensure nuclear safety and security during the current conflict. A shipment arrived from Sweden on Wednesday 28, and items procured from France and the United States are arriving in the coming days, Director General Grossi said.

___________________________________________________________

