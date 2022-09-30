By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 19:04

First drafted Russian citizens arrive for combat training in Kaliningrad, Russia Credit: mil.ru

The first dispatch of drafted Russian citizens to military units for combat training took place in Kaliningrad, Russia as reported on Friday, September 30.

The Chkalovsk airfield near Kaliningrad, Russia, has seen the first drafted Russian citizens military dispatch of mobilised citizens from the Kaliningrad Region.

More than 150 servicemen were flown to training ranges of the Western Military District by a military transport aircraft of the Russian Airborne Forces to get prepared for military drill in accordance with their military professions.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Baltic Fleet Command, the government of the Kaliningrad Region, and public and veteran organisations.

At the conclusion of the rally, the Baltic Fleet headquarters orchestra sang “Farewell to Slavyanka”.

The departed servicemen, after undergoing a programme of individual training at the training ranges of the Baltic Fleet at the training centres of the Western Military District, will start training in platoons, companies (batteries).

In the course of combat training, the soldiers will learn the skills of operating as part of units and master combat equipment and weaponry.

In addition, they will improve their firearms and armament skills as part of units on tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers and artillery systems.

The news comes after reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war, as reported on Friday, September 30.

