Golfers set for showdown of the season at Interalmería TV Tournament

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 20:35

Golfers will face off at the long-running tournament on October 2

Over 100 golfers will vie for top spot at the Seventh Interalmería TV Tournament on October 2. The best golfers from Almería and beyond will gather at Alborán Golf Course in El Toyo for one of the longest-established tournaments in the region.

At a press conference before the event city Councillor for Publicity, Jesús Luque, explained that the event is important for tourism and the local area due to its position on the calendar. “Golfers from northern Europe come to enjoy our city at the onset of wintery weather in their own countries”.

President of Alborán Golf, Paco Venegas, outlined the competition schedule, saying that there will be three mixed categories like usual, with 13 trophies up for grabs! Venegas also highlighted the popularity of golf in Spain and particularly Andalucía due to its welcoming climate.

The Director of Interalmería TV, Trinidad Gaitán, also spoke, thanking the council for their collaboration in organising the tournament.

The competition will get underway from 9am on Sunday with an awards ceremony at the Hotel Barceló Cabo de Gata.