By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 11:36

Huge day for Ukraine with 13 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Friday, September 30, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 30 September. About 59,080 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/FDpmgaKUgf — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 30, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 59,080 after another 500 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 13 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2,338 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of eight Russian UAVs, six artillery systems and 23 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk oblast and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions.

Russia is shelling the positions Ukraine troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential areas, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

In the Republic of Belarus, an inspection of the means of radio technical support of the airfield network began on September 21, which may indirectly indicate the possibility of using Belarusian airfields by the armed forces of the Russian federation.

Also, there was a rotation of aviation units of the joint training center of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, with the replacement of three of the four existing Su-30M multi-purpose fighters.

To support the actions of the land groups, the Air Force of the Ukraine Defence Forces carried out 29 strikes during the day.

The defeat of six strongholds, twenty areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed.

In addition, Ukraine air defence units shot down seven UAVs, in particular, five of Iranian production, one Mi-8 helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit five command posts, fifteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, six warehouses with ammunition and fuel and oil, one anti-aircraft missile complex and eight other important enemy facilities.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Thursday, September 29.

