By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 1:23

Image of tanks in Kherson region. Credit: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

Ukrainian forces in Kherson have eliminated Ivan Funtovoy, one of the leaders of Odesa’s Party Organisation ‘SICH’.

It was reported this evening, Thursday, September 29, that Ivan Funtovoy, one of the leaders of the Odesa Party Organisation ‘SICH’ had been eliminated by Russian forces.

No further information was offered as to how he met his death apart from that it occurred in the Kherson region. Funtovoy was said to have been an instructor and a member of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade.

Ivan Funtovoy – líder de la organización del partido de Odessa "Sich", instructor y militante de la 35.a Brigada de Infantería de Marina Separada. Fue eliminado por el ejército ruso en la región de Kherson. pic.twitter.com/NDKTzcNltD — Dimitri Sokolov (@DimitriChamanov) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, video footage uploaded onto social media showed Russian military transport aircraft delivering what was believed to be drafted military personnel from the eastern Siberian republic of Buryatia to the western regions of the Russian Federation.

Imágenes de la transferencia de aviones de transporte militar de las Fuerzas Aeroespaciales Rusas🇷🇺 a las regiones occidentales de la Federación Rusa con personal militar movilizado de Buriatia. pic.twitter.com/16DTGT6Cbw — Dimitri Sokolov (@DimitriChamanov) September 29, 2022

The same source reported the loss by Ukraine of one of its top snipers, Alexander Shuprudko, known as ‘Zheleznyak’. He belonged to a group of tactical snipers called ‘Poachers’, a part of the so-called ‘Ukrainian Volunteer Army’. Shuprudko was said to have been killed by Russian forces near the town of Artyomovsk in the Kuraginsky District of Krasnoyarsk Krai.

"Zheleznyak", también conocido como Alexander Shuprudko, es un francotirador senior de un grupo separado de francotiradores tácticos "Cazadores furtivos" (parte del llamado "Ejército de Voluntarios de Ucrania"). Fue Liquidado por el ejército ruso cerca de Artyomovsk. pic.twitter.com/m0tnvzsPUh — Dimitri Sokolov (@DimitriChamanov) September 29, 2022

This same evening, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya as independent territories. He is expected to host a ceremony later today, Friday, September 30. During the event, the heads of the four regions that voted to join Russia in the recent referendums will all sign treaties that will make them a part of the Russian Federation.

