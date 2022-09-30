McDonald’s to launch a Happy Meal for adults before the year-end

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 September 2022 • 8:00

McDonald's. Image: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

McDonald’s is to launch a Happy Meal for adults later this year according to a report by news site NPR.

The announcement on Thursday, September 29 said that the company will be offering the meal for a limited time only, adding that it had teamed up with the fashion streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release an adult meal box.

The box, it is understood, will come complete with a classic character toy.

Starting next Monday the meal will be available in US stores, however, there has been no confirmation whether the deal will be rolled out across stores worldwide.

The box, the company said, would allow adults a little nostalgia and will come with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and newcomer Cactus Buddy.

The box will also be accompanied by a promotion that could see purchasers of the meal winning prizes.

For now, fans of McDonald’s will have to wait and see whether the company will launch a Happy Meal for adults outside of the US, which sources say will largely depend on the success of the promotional campaign.

