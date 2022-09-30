By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 20:56

Multiple injuries as football stadium roof collapses on supporters

Part of the roof of a football stadium in Chile, South America, collapsed on top of supporters causing multiple injuries.

At least 14 fans suffered injuries after a section of the roof of a football stadium collapsed on top of them amid jubilant scenes today, Friday, September 39, at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Chile, South America. The incident occurred during a training session ahead of this Sunday’s big Primera clash with Universidad Catolica.

Fans of Colo-Colo – one of Chile’s top sides – had packed into the stadium to cheer their team on during preparations for this weekend’s match. Several over-enthusiastic supporters in the Cordillera section climbed two enormous advertising hoardings.

The structures subsequently collapsed on top of the crowd below. Video footage uploaded onto social media shows the moment fans were left clinging to the hoarding as it started to fall. One of them is seen to drop into the mass of supporters.

Emergency teams were quickly on the scene and attended to the injured, while the training session was promptly suspended after the chaotic incident.

A series of previous tweets from the Colo-Colo defender Maximiliano Falcon were retweeted by the club, although no official statement was released by them. “We have said it repeatedly, in campaigns, in everything: that people behave. To insist on that all the time is tiring and they just don’t do it. We need all the parties to be present”, wrote Falcon.

“Remember when I said it wasn’t classic? I don’t think it helps. Right now we need it to change, for children and parents to come calmly and encourage it. It’s worrying and hopefully, we can all do our bit”, he said in another tweet.

“We have had a great championship. Colo-Colo forces you to fight at the top and every tournament. We are calm and we know that the week’s work will bear fruit”, the defender added.