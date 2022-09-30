New York’s exclusive opera atmosphere comes to the silver screen in Almeria

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 15:27

Opera fans can enjoy the exquisite atmosphere of New York’s opera from Almeria

Do you love opera but can’t get to New York to the home of the MET opera? Opera lovers can now enjoy a series of live opera shows, streamed directly from New York to cinemas across Spain.

A cinema in Roquetas in Almería will be participating in the programme, showing ten exclusive shows on the big screen between October 2022 and June 2023.

The first show in the series will be ‘Medea’, streamed live to Roquetas on October 22. Cherubini’s acclaimed opera dates back to 1797, rising to fame with the great opera diva, Maria Callas. This edition will feature celebrated singers including soprano Sondra Radvanovsky.

Other unmissable operas streamed to the cinema this year include ‘La Traviata’ in November and ‘The Hours’ in December, a unique opera about the fascinating writer Virginia Wolf. Performances will resume in the new year, with a show being streamed nearly every month.

More information about each show and event details, including tickets, is available online from: https://opera.yelmocines.es