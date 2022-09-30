Popular pet festival returns to Almeria for a second consecutive year

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 15:50

Pet lovers will enjoy educational events and fun animal-themed activities at AlmAnimal

A popular festival for animal lovers is back for its second year after a successful first edition last year. AlmAnimal returns to the Parque Andarax de Almería between October 6 and 8.

The pet festival is dedicated to animal welfare and features a diverse spread of events for pet and animal lovers to enjoy. Activities will have an animal welfare focus, such as encouraging the safe adoptions, tips for pet care, activities and games for pets, and talks on pet breeds including a cat colony!

Local pet welfare organisations will lead the festival with pet-focused businesses also attending to promote their work and services.

The city welcomes back the event as part of a Sustainable City plan, to raise awareness about animal health and welfare. Local Councillor for the Environment, Margarita Cobos, said “we are delighted to continue holding much-needed training sessions to promote animal wellbeing in our community”.

Events start at 9am on both days of the festival, lasting until 7pm, with a busy schedule of activities to appeal to every pet lover! Pets are also welcome to attend the festival!