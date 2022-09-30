By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 11:50

President of Belarus meets with Chairman of Russian state development corporation VEB.RF Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus met with Igor Shuvalov the Chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, as reported on Friday, September 30.

The meeting between the President of Belarus and the Chairman of Russian state development corporation VEB.RF was reported by the Presidential website in a statement that read:

“You are not only our long-standing partner, a friend of Belarus, but also the head of a major Russian, I would say, international bank.”

“The bank is vigorously developing in spite of all the problems our partners on the other side are creating for us.”

“As far as Belarus-Russia cooperation and the participation of your bank are concerned, I should say that you take part in financing our enterprises, investment projects, first of all the BelPP,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

According to the President, VEB Corporation can participate in the implementation of Belarusian-Russian projects, including import substitution projects.

“We have finally agreed on these issues, including the financing rates. In words, we welcome your greater participation in the work in Belarus,” the head of state stressed.

“One condition is that we should work according to the rules that we have in the banking sector, according to the laws we have in Belarus,” he said.

The news follows reports that UK Geneva Ambassador Simon Manley delivered a statement on the human rights situation in Belarus, as well as their support of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 23.

