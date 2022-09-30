By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 18:45

President of Belarus signs laws on ratification of EAEU documents Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed laws, which ratified two protocols to amend the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and the Agreement on the auditing within the EAEU, as reported on Friday, September 30.

The President of Belarus shared the news of his signing of the laws on ratification of EAEU documents on his official website, stating:

“The protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the EEU provides for a comprehensive adjustment to the document in the light of law enforcement practice (over 130 amendments are being introduced).”

“In particular, gaps in legal regulation are eliminated and the terminology used in the Treaty is harmonised.”

“The amendments also concern application of anti-dumping measures in relation to third countries, levying and control of indirect taxes, as well as competition and state price regulation.”

“The Eurasian Economic Commission is given additional powers, including that of assessing the regulatory impact of draft international treaties within the EAEU that may have an impact on business conditions and agreeing on extending the term of state price regulation.”

“The Protocol provides a solution to a number of issues that have arisen in the administration of indirect taxes in mutual trade of economic entities of the EEU countries.”

“Another ratified protocol amends the EEU Treaty with regard to pension provision for officials and employees of the EEC and the Court of the EEU who are Russian citizens.”

“Application in the EEU countries of the Agreement on Auditing Activities will make it possible to form in the EEU countries common approaches to regulation of auditing activities, to ensure provision and receipt of auditing services without exceptions and limitations, to recognise auditors’ qualification certificates and auditors’ reports.”

The news comes after Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus met with Igor Shuvalov the Chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, as reported on Friday, September 30.

In addition, UK Geneva Ambassador Simon Manley delivered a statement on the human rights situation in Belarus, as well as their support of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 23.

