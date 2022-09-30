By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 19:46

President of Ukraine holds telephone conversation with Prime Ministers of Japan and Denmark Credit; @V_Zelenskiy_official/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine held telephone conversations with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Denmark, as reported on Friday, September 30.

The President of Ukraine shared the news of his telephone conversation with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Denmark on his official telegram channel stating:

“I had telephone conversations with our partners.”

“The illegal “referendums” held by Russia were primarily discussed with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.”

“Thank you for providing Ukraine with non-lethal military aid, unprecedented in the history of Japan, as well as for the significant financial and humanitarian assistance to our country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”

“During the conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen we discussed bilateral defence cooperation in detail.”

“We mainly focused on the Kremlin’s decision on the attempted illegal annexation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.”

“We discussed Denmark’s assistance in accelerating Ukraine’s movement towards the EU and NATO.”

The news follows reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is applying to NATO on an accelerated basis, as reported on Friday, September 30.

