President Zelenskyy promises Ukraine “control the situation” in war after meeting

By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 12:04

President Zelenskyy promises Ukraine "control the situation" after Super Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

President Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine controls the situation in the ongoing war with Russia following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, as reported on Friday, September 30.

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine shared the contents of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting in an official statement on his official Telegram channel, that read:

“A regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff was held.”

“First, we heard reports of the commanders of the operational directions. Secondly, we considered further plan of liberation of our territories.”

“Thirdly, we analyzed possible actions of the enemy in the short term. Fourthly, we worked out the issue of providing weapons and ammunition to our troops in the hottest areas.”

“We control the situation. Everything will be Ukraine.”

The news comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as reported on Tuesday, September 27

In addition President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke with students and lectures from Harvard University, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

“I’ve had a conversation with students and lecturers of Harvard on two important topics: what we all strive for – peace, and what allows us to realize our aspirations – leadership”, he stated

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.