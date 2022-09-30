Putin signs decree recognising Kherson and Zaporizhzhya as independent territories

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 0:10

Image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya as independent territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree this Thursday, September 29, recognising the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya as independent territories. This was reported on the Telegram channel of Baza, and uploaded on Twitter by the independent journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis.

#Breaking: Just in – Russia president #Putin has just signed 2 decrees recognising the occupied parts of #Kherson and #Zaporizhzhia regions of #Ukraine as independent states pic.twitter.com/QwZy17Louo — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 29, 2022

It is expected that Putin will also sign similar decrees relating to the Lugansk and Kherson regions. This comes after the recent referendums that were held in all four regions where the people voted to become a part of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensyy had already called a meeting of the NSDC in which he claimed he would know exactly how to deal with the Russian leader.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeted this evening: “The United States rejects the illegitimate, fabricated outcomes of Russia’s sham ‘referenda’ in Ukraine. This is a violation of international law. We stand in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The United States rejects the illegitimate, fabricated outcomes of Russia’s sham "referenda" in Ukraine. This is a violation of international law. We stand in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 29, 2022

Similar statements have been made by the European Commission and other nations worldwide who all refuse to recognise the legality of Putin’s action. Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom are among those to have voiced their opposition to the referendum results.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the Russian leader is scheduled to make a major speech tomorrow, Friday 30, after a ceremony in which the heads of the four regions will sign the treaties joining them with Russia.

He is also expected to comment on the Nord Stream pipelines. Putin, and the Kremlin, have vehemently denied any involvement in the incidents that led to four leaks appearing in the two Nord Stream pipelines. Putin’s spokesman, Peskov, called the incident an act of ‘international terrorism’.

