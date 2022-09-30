Russian Foreign Ministry urges United States to admit to Nord Stream pipelines sabotage

By Chris King • 30 September 2022 • 2:56

Photo of Maria Zakharova. Credit: [email protected]_russia

The United States has been urged by the Russian Foreign Ministry to admit to sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines.

On Thursday, September 29, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the United States to admit to the causes of the accidents at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines instead of speculating.

“There is no need to speculate. You must admit what the President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke about when he promised to end Nord Stream 2″, she wrote on her Telegram channel.

On Tuesday 27, Nord Stream AG reported ‘unprecedented destruction’ that occurred on Monday 26, “on three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines”.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was “extremely concerned about this news”, and did not rule out that disruptions in the operation of pipelines could be the result of sabotage.

Later that same day, a Swedish seismologist reported that at least one underwater blast had been registered on Monday along the routes of occurrence of the Nord Streams.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, classified these incidents as sabotage, She pointed out that any: “deliberate violation of the European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the most decisive of responses”, as reported by tass.ru.

