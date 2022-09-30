By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 12:25

Russian Government allocates 6bn roubles for gas liquefaction ahead of freezing winter Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

The Russian government has allocated 6bn roubles to develop equipment for gas liquefaction and chemicals production, as reported on Friday, September 30.

The Russian Government announced its allocation for gas liquefaction stating that they will” finance research and development activities for the creation of domestic equipment for the liquefaction of gas as well as for the production of various goods and products based on chemical technologies.”

An order to allocate 6 billion roubles for these purposes was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Subsidies from the Cabinet of Ministers’ reserve fund will be granted to Russian companies which carry out such developments.

At the same time, two billion roubles will be spent on prototyping equipment for medium- and large-scale production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and four billion roubles will be spent on developing technologies for chemical product manufacturing.

Among the LNG equipment to be developed and tested by Russian manufacturers will be an electrically driven feed gas booster compressor, carbon and stainless steel pipeline parts, high-capacity process centrifugal pumps, and other devices.

A total of 11 such projects will be launched in 2022. In the future, this will increase the production volumes of liquefied natural gas. According to the plans, by 2035, this figure should rise to 80-140 million tonnes per year.

In addition, 30 projects for production of products based on modern chemical technologies will be launched using federal funding in 2022.

This includes artificial inulin and heat-resistant textile fibres. The country will also establish production of higher fatty alcohols, lactic acid, lysine, citric acid, amino acids and other chemical products.

At present, these substances, which are in high demand by various industries, are purchased abroad.

The federal funds will be used to create car tyres with metal cord carcasses. They will make it possible to improve car handling and save fuel consumption.

A total of six billion rubles will be used to launch the production of products with a sales value of at least 12 billion rubles.

The work will be carried out as part of the federal project “Promotion of Research and Development in the Civilian Industry.

The news follows reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows the Russian government to prohibit cargo transportation to companies from “unfriendly countries”, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

