Santa Pola Local Police gain a new K-9 unit to fight drug crime

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 12:17

Santa Pola Local Police incorporate a new K-9 unit this week

The Local Police in Santa Pola announced a special new unit on September 29. A police dog unit is set to join the local police force after several officers took training course and became accredited to handle police dogs.

Professional training company, Arikel, gave four members of the Local Police a training course in patrol and security with police dogs. The four police officers all received their diplomas on September 29, along with an officer who was already trained in the discipline.

Santa Pola police decided to incorporate the unit to develop its narcotic control policies and general security operations. Police Commissioner, Ana Blasco, highlighted that the unit has already had success during summer festival events during a trial period. Police dogs were able to help disrupt the sale of drugs to underage children in one instance this summer and acted in a total of 50 drug-related cases in the area.

The dogs are trained and supplied by a company contracted by local councils and receive additional training from Santa Pola Local Police.