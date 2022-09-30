By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 12:53

Shock as pregnant Russian journalist Asya Kazantseva arrested in Moscow over "referendums" Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Pregnant Russian journalist Asya Kazantseva has reportedly been arrested in Moscow over the recent referendums on joining the Russian Federation seen in Ukraine’s territories, as reported on Friday, September 30.

The news of pregnant Russian journalist Asya Kazantseva being arrested in Moscow over “referendums” was shared by Russian news agency Baza, who stated:

“Journalist Asya Kazantseva has been detained in Moscow. She is pregnant.”

“At first the police explained to the girl that she was detained “as a conscript”, but then they clarified that the detention was related to “referendums”. ”

“Kazantseva is now being held at the Filyovsky Park police station.”

Asya Kazantseva was born on September 5, 1986 in Sosnovy Bor, Russia. She is a Russian science journalist and science populariser

She has written various popular science books and is the winner of the Enlightener Award (2014).

The news follows reports that Russian politician Leonid Gozman has fled Russia following two arrests.

Russian oppositionist Leonid Gozman decided to leave Russia after two arrests in a row, – his daughter announced.

He was detained in the criminal case of not notifying the Russian authorities about his Israeli citizenship.

Then he was sent under administrative arrest for a post where he compared Hitler with Stalin, and the SS with the NKVD.

Then they were detained once again for 15 days for a publication where the politician reflected on the fact that SMERSH and NKVD units are generally no better than the SS and the Gestapo.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.