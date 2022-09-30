By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 14:37

Spain's National Police carry out first test flights of EH216 "mega drone" Credit: Ruslan Ivantsov/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s National Police has successfully carried out the first test flights of the EH216 “mega drone”. It is an autonomous aerial vehicle capable of transporting people and cargo that joined the Air Resources Service last year.

Among other missions, the EH216 will allow Spain’s National Police to safely access areas contaminated by CBRN agents or aerial access to confined spaces not accessible to other types of aircraft.

The EHang company’s vehicle was incorporated last year into the Air Resources Service of the National Police where, in the field of research, development and innovation, studies have been carried out for the use of this manned aerial vehicle for emergency and security missions.

The eHang 216 is an autonomous aerial vehicle, weighing 600 kilograms, with the capacity to carry two people inside and is powered by electric energy, with the capacity to fly at speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Among the missions in which the “mega drone” will be able to be used are the capacity to transport cargo or up to two police officers, both to confined spaces that cannot be accessed by other types of aircraft such as conventional helicopters and to areas contaminated by CBRN agents.

In addition, the R+D+I studies carried out by the National Police open up a new range of possibilities in which this type of drone can be used.

Last week, National Police officers successfully carried out the first flights of the EH216, being the first flight in Spain of this aircraft and the first flight carried out by a police force in Europe.

The news follows reports that the Spanish National Police has incorporated six virtual shooting ranges for the training of its agents within the strategic lines of the National Police to contribute to the digital transformation of the Public Administration.

